Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dave Bautista Leads a Home Invasion in Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin: Watch

Out in theaters on February 3rd, 2023

knock at the cabin trailer m night shyamalan
Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 22, 2022 | 10:38am ET

    Dave Bautista and a gang of home invaders break up an idyllic family vacation in the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming apocalyptic thriller Knock at the Cabin, out in theaters on February 3rd, 2023.

    The clip opens with fathers Andrew (Jonathan Groff) and Eric (Ben Aldridge) singing along to KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes” with their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) while driving out to the woods for a break from society. While the couple takes in some sun on their cabin’s deck, however, Bautista’s character Leonard makes an unnerving introduction to Wen.

    “I suppose I’m here to make friends with you,” Bautista says after the young girl asks why he’s here. “Your dads, too. But my heart is broken… because of what I have to do today.” Soon enough, we find out he’s leading a cultish group that believes someone in the family must die in order to prevent the end of the world.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continues, “We were called and are united by a common vision, which has now become a command we cannot ignore. The four of us are here to prevent the apocalypse. Your family has been chosen to make a horrible decision. If you fail to choose, the world will end.”

    Watch the full Knock at the Cabin trailer below.

    The official logline reads as follows: “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

    Knock at the Cabin is based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. Shyamalan directed the film off a screenplay he co-wrote with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. The cast is rounded out by Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

    Advertisement

    Shyamalan’s latest marks a reunion with Grint and Amuka-Bird. Grint stars in the director’s Apple TV+ series Servant, while Amuka-Bird appeared in his last film, Old.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tom hardy martial arts tournament brazilian jiu-jitsu

Tom Hardy Is Secretly Entering and Winning Jiu-Jitsu Tournaments: "He Certainly Lived Up to His Bane Character"

September 21, 2022

Meet Cute (Peacock)

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Charm in the Time Loop Rom-Com Meet Cute: Review

September 21, 2022

ai portraits dead celebrities alper yesiltas as if nothing happened

Artist Uses AI to Imagine What Dead Musicians Would Look Like Today

September 20, 2022

Weird Al Yankovic Story Review

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Shines Thanks to a Deadpan Daniel Radcliffe: Review

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Bautista Leads a Home Invasion in Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter