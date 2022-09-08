Menu
Lamb of God Unleash Mighty New Song “Grayscale”: Stream

The latest single from the band's upcoming album, Omens

lamb of god grayscale stream
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, photo by Amy Harris
September 8, 2022 | 10:29am ET

    Lamb of God have shared the new song “Grayscale” ahead of their forthcoming album Omens, out October 7th.

    The track arrives a day before the launch of the band’s North American tour. The outing kicks off Friday (September 9th) in Brooklyn, New York, and runs through October 20th in Irvine, Texas, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    “Grayscale” is the latest in a string of crushing singles taken from Omens. On this track, the band puts on another groove metal clinic, as chugging riffs collide against frontman Randy Blythe’s powerful growls. Unlike some other thrash and extreme metal vocalists, he makes sure his lyrics are legible among the sonic fray: “White in a grayscale tide!”

    “‘Grayscale’ has just a smack you in the face, bit of hardcore feel to it,” said guitarist Willie Adler in a press release. “We had basically finished writing the record and I wrote this song thinking it won’t necessarily be a Lamb song. I sent it to Josh Wilbur, our producer, to check out and he responded with ‘Perfect, this is the last song we need for the record!'”

    Lamb of God 2022 album tour
    Lamb of God Announce New Album Omens and Fall 2022 US Tour with Killswitch Engage

    We’ve also heard lead single “Nevermore” and the title track from Omens, and it’s a safe bet that the band will play a few of these new cuts at its upcoming shows. In addition to Lamb of God, “The Omens Tour” touts a bevy of noteworthy support acts including Killswitch Engage, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Baroness, Animals as Leaders, Suicide Silence, and Fit for an Autopsy.

    Pre-order Omens here and get tickets to Lamb of God’s tour here. You can stream “Grayscale” below.

