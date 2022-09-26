Menu
LAUV on Existential Crises, Inner Child Therapy, and His Meditation Club Hotline

The alt-pop musician talks about his new album, All 4 Nothing

kyle meredith with lauv meditation hotline
Kyle Meredith With LAUV, photo by Lauren Dunn
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
September 26, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    LAUV joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest album, All 4 Nothing, as well as his recent tour and new meditation hotline.

    Related Video

    The alt-pop musician tells us about the existential crisis that led to the record, using inner child therapy and meditation, and being able to talk to his younger self through the songs. He also discusses how he approached writing about his drug use, as well as LAUV’s Meditation Club, a hotline that fans can call to get guided meditations from him regularly.

    Listen to LAUV on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. And as always, don’t forget to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

