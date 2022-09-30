LCD Soundsystem Share “New Body Rhumba,” First New Song in Five Years: Stream

LCD Soundsystem are back with their first new song in five years. James Murphy and company have today shared “New Body Rhumba,” their contribution to the soundtrack for Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film White Noise. The black comedy-horror stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as a married couple whose idyllic life is thwarted by disaster.

White Noise comes out in select theaters starting November 25th before it hits Netflix December 30th. “New Body Rhumba” is LCD’s first new music since their 2017 album American Dream, which arrived a whopping seven years after its predecessor This Is Happening. So, while we’d love if this meant there’s a new LCD album on the way, we’re just happy enough to get a one-off single from the indie veterans. Listen to “New Body Rhumba” below.

Though LCD Soundsystem’s 20-night stint at Brooklyn Steel last winter was cut short due to COVID-19, Murphy has said that the band plans to pursue more “mini-residencies” moving forward. But first, they’ll hit their headlining set at III Points Music Festival next month. Find out which LCD Soundsystem cut is one of Consequence News Editor Wren Graves’ favorite songs of the past 15 years here.

