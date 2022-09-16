Menu
LeAnn Rimes on Making Up with Her Past, Texting in Rage Against the Machine Lyrics, and Honoring Taylor Hawkins

The singer-songwriter talks god's work and collaborating with Ziggy Marley and Mickey Guyton

LeAnn Rimes god
Kyle Meredith with LeAnn Rimes, photo by Norman Seeff
Consequence Staff
September 16, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    LeAnn Rimes joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her new album, god’s work, how it was influenced by her 2020 chant record, and sonically digging into world and ancient rhythms.

    The musician/actress tells us about the many guests that help out, including Ziggy Marley, Sheila E, Ben Harper, and Stephan Lessard from Dave Matthews Band. She then touches on what the word “god” represents within this work and the fractured existence that women face.

    Rimes also recounts how she’s been texting in Rage Against the Machine lyrics with her bandmates and crew, tying her past and present with her recent 25th anniversary, and her friendship with the late Taylor Hawkins. (She’ll be taking part in the Los Angeles tribute concert honoring Hawkins on September 27th.)

    Listen to LeAnn Rimes discuss god’s work and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

