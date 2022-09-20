Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lil Nas X Gets a Freakishly Accurate Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

"Never thought I would get the pleasure of meeting myself."

lil nas x madam tussauds was figure sculpture hip hop rap music news
Lil Nas X, photo by Jade Sparks/Madam Tussauds Hollywood
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 20, 2022 | 3:01pm ET

    Lil Nas X took his horse to Madame Tussauds: The rapper has been immortalized with a hyper-realistic, life-size sculpture of himself at the Hollywood branch of the iconic wax museum.

    The wax figure of Lil Nas X is donning a replication of the gold Versace suit armor he wore at the 2021 Met Gala, along with the jewelry and manicure he sported at the event. The cherry on top is a copy of his diamond grill, making Lil Nas X the first sculpture in Madame Tussauds history to wear one. Unlike poor Rihanna, the wax Lil Nas X is so faithful to the real thing that it’s almost hard to distinguish the two on first glance.

    “never thought i would get the pleasure of meeting myself,” Lil Nas X wrote on Instagram. “the sexual tension was too much to bare. [sic]”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We’re thrilled to welcome Lil Nas X into the Madame Tussauds Hollywood family,” General Manager Therese Alvich said in a statement. “As a musical, social and fashion icon, this figure marks an extraordinary addition to our museum. We’re excited for his fans to interact with the star’s identical twin!”

    And with that, Lil Nas X is now Lil Nas Wax. See a clip of him giving his wax lookalike a smooch below.

    Lil Nas X’s first-ever tour continues through November, and you can get tickets at Ticketmaster.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

steel panther 2022 new bassist

Steel Panther Announce New Bassist Ahead of Fall 2022 North American Tour

September 20, 2022

jamie xx kill dem

Jamie xx Drops Caribbean-Inspired Banger "KILL DEM": Stream

September 20, 2022

Shania Twain to release new music in 2022

Shania Twain Announces Comeback Single

September 20, 2022

elvis costello residency gramercy theater tour dates rock music news live tickets

Elvis Costello Announces New York City Residency with Different Setlist Every Night

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Nas X Gets a Freakishly Accurate Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Menu Shop Search Newsletter