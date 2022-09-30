Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lil Nas X Pauses Atlanta Concert to Take a “Mean Shit”

Shit happens

lil nas x mean shit atlanta concert long live montero tour hip hop rap music news
Lil Nas X, photo by Aaron Idelson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 30, 2022 | 5:51pm ET

    When it comes to a Lil Nas X performance, you have to prepare for the unexpected. That advice can also extend to the rapper himself, who was forced to paused his Atlanta show earlier this week to take a “mean shit.”

    As we saw in our recap of Lil Nas X’s first night at Radio City Music Hall, the “Long Live Montero Tour” consists of three acts, giving the performers a brief break between each as the curtains close. Evidently, Lil Nas X took that as his opportunity to answer nature’s call: “I’m backstage and this is not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit,” he told the audience over the venue speakers. “I’m gonna be, like, a minute or two, and I’ll be right back.”

    If you ask us, the music biz could always use a little more transparency, and some fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Lil Nas X and his noble honesty: “He is so real for this,” one user wrote. Luckily for the rapper, considering the number of costume changes in the show, removing his pants probably didn’t pose any major hindrances. See a clip of the moment below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The “Long Live Montero Tour” continues through November, and you can grab tickets to remaining dates at Ticketmaster. He also recently had the honor of being turned into a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, and last week, he shared the song “STAR WALKIN,'” the official 2022 League of Legends World Championship anthem.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sinead o'connor prince nothing compares 2 u denied rights documentary

Prince Estate Denied Sinéad O'Connor Documentary Use of "Nothing Compares 2 U"

September 30, 2022

california rap lyrics bill decriminalizing artistic expression act

California Bill Restricts Rap Lyrics from Being Used as Criminal Evidence

September 30, 2022

smino 90 proof best rap song of the week j. cole

Rap Song of the Week: Smino and J. Cole Light It Up on "90 Proof"

September 30, 2022

this is why paramore

Song of the Week: Paramore Gives Us a Reason to Leave the House with "This Is Why"

September 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Nas X Pauses Atlanta Concert to Take a "Mean Shit"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter