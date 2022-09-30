Lil Nas X Pauses Atlanta Concert to Take a “Mean Shit”

When it comes to a Lil Nas X performance, you have to prepare for the unexpected. That advice can also extend to the rapper himself, who was forced to paused his Atlanta show earlier this week to take a “mean shit.”

As we saw in our recap of Lil Nas X’s first night at Radio City Music Hall, the “Long Live Montero Tour” consists of three acts, giving the performers a brief break between each as the curtains close. Evidently, Lil Nas X took that as his opportunity to answer nature’s call: “I’m backstage and this is not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit,” he told the audience over the venue speakers. “I’m gonna be, like, a minute or two, and I’ll be right back.”

If you ask us, the music biz could always use a little more transparency, and some fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Lil Nas X and his noble honesty: “He is so real for this,” one user wrote. Luckily for the rapper, considering the number of costume changes in the show, removing his pants probably didn’t pose any major hindrances. See a clip of the moment below.

Advertisement

Related Video

The “Long Live Montero Tour” continues through November, and you can grab tickets to remaining dates at Ticketmaster. He also recently had the honor of being turned into a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, and last week, he shared the song “STAR WALKIN,'” the official 2022 League of Legends World Championship anthem.