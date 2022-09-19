Menu
Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to Homophobes Protesting Outside His Show

"This is really good promo!"

Lil Nas X, photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
September 19, 2022

    By now, there’s enough evidence to know that any attempt to slight Lil Nas X will backfire, but this group of conservative Christians had to find out for themselves. When a pack of God-wielding protesters gathered outside the rapper’s Boston show yesterday (September 19th), he decided to do what Jesus himself would’ve done: Give them pizza.

    “just told my team to send them pizza,” Lil Nas wrote, quote-tweeting a video of protesters. “this is really good promo!” He followed up with a video of one of his team members offering the protesters an olive branch in the form of crust, marinara, and cheese. “We thank you — we appreciate it, but no thank you,” one remarked, a twinkle of hunger detectable in his eyes.

    “update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors,” Lil Nas wrote along with the video. The clip slows and zooms in on an (unfortunately) conventionally-attractive protester wearing a shirt that reads “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries Revival”; the original audio cuts out to make way for a sped-up version of Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love” — aka that song from the canonically queer film Call Me By Your Name — indicating Lil Nas’ agony in this jilted love affair.

    Of course, a plethora of fans dropped their well wishes in the replies: “You can change him,” one user responded. “He looks uncomfortable because he knows he should be at the show and not protesting it,” another said. Watch both clips below.

    Back in June, Lil Nas X recruited NBA YoungBoy for the single “Late to da Party,” on which he bashes BET for alleged homophobia. His first-ever tour continues through November, and you can get tickets at Ticketmaster.

