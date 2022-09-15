Live Nation Announces Club Pass Offering Unlimited Access to Concerts Thru End of 2022

Live Nation has announced a new initiative called Club Pass, offering fans access to all general admission shows at their venue of choice through the end of the year.
With the purchase of a Club Pass, fans will have access to GA concerts from October 1st to December 31st, 2022. Two versions of the pass are available: The standard Club Pass (priced between $59-$79), which gives fans access to shows at one venue of their choice. Meanwhile, the Multi-Club Pass (priced at $299) opens the door to more than 50 participating Live Nation venues.
The Club Pass goes on sale beginning September 19th at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT via Live Nation. Do note that each venue has only a limited number of Club Passes available, while the Multi-Club Pass is limited to 200 nationwide.
Below, you can find a full list of participation venues.
· 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)
· Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)
· The Aztec Theater (San Antonio, TX)
· Bayou Music Center (Houston, TX)
· Belasco (Los Angeles, CA)
· Bogarts (Cincinnati, OH)
· Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL)
· Coca Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)
· The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)
· The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas, TX)
· Echoplex and The Echo (Los Angeles, CA)
· Emo’s (Austin, TX)
· Egyptian Room and Deluxe at Old National Centre (Indianapolis, IN)
· The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)
· The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit, MI)
· The Fillmore Minneapolis (Minneapolis, MN)
· The Fillmore New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
· The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)
· The Fillmore Silver Spring (Silver Spring, MD)
· The Fillmore Charlotte and The Underground (Charlotte, NC)
· Fillmore Auditorium (Denver, CO)
· The Foundry (Philadelphia, PA)
· The Gramercy Theatre (New York, NY)
· GLC Live At 20 Monroe (Grand Rapids, MI)
· Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)
· House of Blues Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
· House of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)
· House of Blues Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)
· House of Blues Dallas (Dallas, TX)
· House of Blues Lake Buena Vista (Lake Buena Vista, FL)
· House of Blues Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
· House of Blues New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
· House of Blues North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach, SC)
· House of Blues San Diego (San Diego, CA)
· Irving Plaza (New York, NY)
· Marquis Theater (Denver, CO)
· Mercury Ballroom (Louisville, KY)
· Observatory OC (Santa Ana, CA)
· Observatory SD (San Diego, CA)
· Roxian Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA)
· The Ritz (Raleigh, NC)
· Riverside Municipal Auditorium (Riverside, CA)
· St. Andrew’s Hall (Detroit, MI)
· Summit (Denver, CO)
· Scoot Inn (Austin, TX)
· The Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA)
· Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)
· Theatre of the Living Arts (Philadelphia, PA)
· Varsity Theater (Minneapolis, MN)
· The Van Buren (Phoenix, AZ)