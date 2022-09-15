Menu
Live Nation Announces Club Pass Offering Unlimited Access to Concerts Thru End of 2022

A Multi-Club Pass is also available

Consequence Staff
September 15, 2022 | 1:58pm ET

    Live Nation has announced a new initiative called Club Pass, offering fans access to all general admission shows at their venue of choice through the end of the year.

    With the purchase of a Club Pass, fans will have access to GA concerts from October 1st to December 31st, 2022. Two versions of the pass are available: The standard Club Pass (priced between $59-$79), which gives fans access to shows at one venue of their choice. Meanwhile, the Multi-Club Pass (priced at $299) opens the door to more than 50 participating Live Nation venues.

    The Club Pass goes on sale beginning September 19th at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT via Live Nation. Do note that each venue has only a limited number of Club Passes available, while the Multi-Club Pass is limited to 200 nationwide.

    Below, you can find a full list of participation venues.

    · 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

    · Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)

    · The Aztec Theater (San Antonio, TX)

    · Bayou Music Center (Houston, TX)

    · Belasco (Los Angeles, CA)

    · Bogarts (Cincinnati, OH)

    · Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL)

    · Coca Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)

    · The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)

    · The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas, TX)

    · Echoplex and The Echo (Los Angeles, CA)

    · Emo’s (Austin, TX)

    · Egyptian Room and Deluxe at Old National Centre (Indianapolis, IN)

    · The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)

    · The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit, MI)

    · The Fillmore Minneapolis (Minneapolis, MN)

    · The Fillmore New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

    · The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)

    · The Fillmore Silver Spring (Silver Spring, MD)

    · The Fillmore Charlotte and The Underground (Charlotte, NC)

    · Fillmore Auditorium (Denver, CO)

    · The Foundry (Philadelphia, PA)

    · The Gramercy Theatre (New York, NY)

    · GLC Live At 20 Monroe (Grand Rapids, MI)

    · Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)

    · House of Blues Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

    · House of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)

    · House of Blues Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

    · House of Blues Dallas (Dallas, TX)

    · House of Blues Lake Buena Vista (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

    · House of Blues Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

    · House of Blues New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

    · House of Blues North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach, SC)

    · House of Blues San Diego (San Diego, CA)

    · Irving Plaza (New York, NY)

    · Marquis Theater (Denver, CO)

    · Mercury Ballroom (Louisville, KY)

    · Observatory OC (Santa Ana, CA)

    · Observatory SD (San Diego, CA)

    · Roxian Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA)

    · The Ritz (Raleigh, NC)

    · Riverside Municipal Auditorium (Riverside, CA)

    · St. Andrew’s Hall (Detroit, MI)

    · Summit (Denver, CO)

    · Scoot Inn (Austin, TX)

    · The Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA)

    · Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)

    · Theatre of the Living Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

    · Varsity Theater (Minneapolis, MN)

    · The Van Buren (Phoenix, AZ)

