Live Nation Announces Club Pass Offering Unlimited Access to Concerts Thru End of 2022

Live Nation has announced a new initiative called Club Pass, offering fans access to all general admission shows at their venue of choice through the end of the year.

With the purchase of a Club Pass, fans will have access to GA concerts from October 1st to December 31st, 2022. Two versions of the pass are available: The standard Club Pass (priced between $59-$79), which gives fans access to shows at one venue of their choice. Meanwhile, the Multi-Club Pass (priced at $299) opens the door to more than 50 participating Live Nation venues.

The Club Pass goes on sale beginning September 19th at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT via Live Nation. Do note that each venue has only a limited number of Club Passes available, while the Multi-Club Pass is limited to 200 nationwide.

Below, you can find a full list of participation venues.

· 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

· Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)

· The Aztec Theater (San Antonio, TX)

· Bayou Music Center (Houston, TX)

· Belasco (Los Angeles, CA)

· Bogarts (Cincinnati, OH)

· Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL)

· Coca Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)

· The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)

· The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas, TX)

· Echoplex and The Echo (Los Angeles, CA)

· Emo’s (Austin, TX)

· Egyptian Room and Deluxe at Old National Centre (Indianapolis, IN)

· The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)

· The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit, MI)

· The Fillmore Minneapolis (Minneapolis, MN)

· The Fillmore New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

· The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)

· The Fillmore Silver Spring (Silver Spring, MD)

· The Fillmore Charlotte and The Underground (Charlotte, NC)

· Fillmore Auditorium (Denver, CO)

· The Foundry (Philadelphia, PA)

· The Gramercy Theatre (New York, NY)

· GLC Live At 20 Monroe (Grand Rapids, MI)

· Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)

· House of Blues Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

· House of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)

· House of Blues Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

· House of Blues Dallas (Dallas, TX)

· House of Blues Lake Buena Vista (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

· House of Blues Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

· House of Blues New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

· House of Blues North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach, SC)

· House of Blues San Diego (San Diego, CA)

· Irving Plaza (New York, NY)

· Marquis Theater (Denver, CO)

· Mercury Ballroom (Louisville, KY)

· Observatory OC (Santa Ana, CA)

· Observatory SD (San Diego, CA)

· Roxian Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA)

· The Ritz (Raleigh, NC)

· Riverside Municipal Auditorium (Riverside, CA)

· St. Andrew’s Hall (Detroit, MI)

· Summit (Denver, CO)

· Scoot Inn (Austin, TX)

· The Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA)

· Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)

· Theatre of the Living Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

· Varsity Theater (Minneapolis, MN)

· The Van Buren (Phoenix, AZ)