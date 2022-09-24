Menu
R.I.P. Louise Fletcher, Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Dead at 88

Fletcher became the third woman to win an Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for a single role

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Fantasy Films)
September 24, 2022 | 12:21pm ET

    Louise Fletcher, the Oscar-winning actress best known for her role as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died at age 88. Her family announced her death to Deadline, saying she died in her sleep at her home in Montdurausse, France.

    Born on July 22nd, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, Fletcher got her start by appearing in 1950s television Westerns like Lawman and Maverick. In 1959, she married film producer Jerry Bick, who she remained with until 1977. The couple had two children, and she took 11 years off from acting to raise them. In 1974, she appeared in Robert Altman’s crime drama Thieves Like Us, where she caught the attention of director Miloš Forman.

    Forman then cast her in his upcoming film adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, ending a long search for an actress who could go toe-to-toe with his star, Jack Nicholson. As Nurse Ratched, Fletcher portrayed the cold, tyrannical head nurse at a mental institution where Nicholson’s Randle McMurphy feigns insanity to avoid being sent to prison. Fletcher won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for her performance, becoming only the third woman to take home all three accolades for a single performance. In her Oscars acceptance speech, she used sign language, a nod to her parents, who were deaf.

