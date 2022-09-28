Lucy Dacus Covers Carole King’s “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late”: Stream

Lucy Dacus, master of covers, is paying homage to one of her earliest musical touchstones. Today, the singer-songwriter has shared her renditions of Carole King’s “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.”

Originally available only on a physical 7-inch for Third Man Records’ “Home Again” vault package, Dacus’ covers of the two Tapestry highlights have now landed on streaming. While King’s 1971 versions are both centered around her piano, Dacus offers a folksier spin: “Home Again” becomes a gradually-crescendoing acoustic ballad, while “It’s Too Late” gets a modern indie-pop sheen.

“When I listened to Tapestry from my mom’s CD collection, I was young enough that it didn’t register as good or bad – it just defined what music sounded like to me, and it’s still a foundation of how I understand songwriting,” Dacus recalled in a statement. “She’s clever in the good way – queen of internal rhyme – and I love how her melodies reinforce the tone of the lyrics. She keeps it simple, but that’s what makes it universal… When I was asked to cover a couple of her songs, it was a no brainer. Her work feels like a part of my DNA and I’m grateful for it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

A renowned songwriter in her own right, it’s especially easy to see how King laid the groundwork for Dacus’ own work, and hearing these covers feels like a sweet full-circle moment. Listen to her take on “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late” below.

Earlier this year, Dacus released a virtually-perfect cover of Cher’s “Believe,” and not even two herniated discs could stop her from singing Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In the Dark” at a February show in his native New Jersey. She’s currently in the midst of a North American tour through November supporting her latest album Home Video; get tickets to the remaining dates via Ticketmaster.