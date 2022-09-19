My15: Magdalena Bay Share the Playlist of Songs That Have Been on Repeat Since 2007

It’s Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s My15 playlist, Magdalena Bay assemble an eclectic selection of pop classics, indie jams, and prog rock.

Magdalena Bay are pop stars of an alternate reality. The duo, which consists of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Levin, has an affinity for sophisticated synth pop, with visuals that span from online chaos to uncanny valley-esque skits. And though their bubbly vision of pop in their 2021 debut album Mercurial World — which is set to receive a deluxe edition on September 23rd — is a fascinating foray into their sound, it’s also a celebration of the music they grew up on.

Magdalena Bay’s concoctions span multiple genres, but 2000s pop is undoubtedly a major inspiration, especially for vocalist Mica Tenenbaum. She lists Britney Spears’ “Lucky” as the first selection of their My15 playlist, telling Consequence, “I was obsessed with this Britney album. Me and my friends would act out the music video and I’d always force them to let me be Britney.”

But on the other hand, the band is also heavily influenced by progressive rock — especially since Tenenbaum and Levin’s first band, Tabula Rasa, found them taking inspiration from classic rock and various ’70s bands. Levin lists Yes’ “Heart of the Sunrise” as another selection, commenting that he was “deep in this prog rock phase at this time. Pretty much all that I listened to was Rush, King Crimson, Genesis and Yes.”

In addition to Britney Spears and Yes, Magdalena Bay list songs from Charli XCX, Aphex Twin, Radiohead, Grimes, MGMT and many more as examples of their evolution in music taste.

Check out Magdalena Bay’s My15 playlist below.