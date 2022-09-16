Maggie Lindemann Shares the Origins of “Cages” Video: Exclusive

Maggie Lindemann has unveiled a performance video for the track “Cages,” premiering exclusively via Consequence today (September 16th). It arrives alongside her debut full-length album SUCKERPUNCH, which features collaborations with experimental artist Siiickbrain and Sleeping with Sirens’ Kellin Quinn.

Lindemann tells Consequence that “Cages” — which was written with Goldfinger’s John Feldmann, Aussie indie rocker Alex Lahey, and songwriter Rachel West (Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker) — is a sibling-like followup to her breakout track, 2016’s “Pretty Girl.” “It was kind of supposed to be [the] older sister,” Lindemann explains.

The SUCKERPUNCH standout serves as a rebellious call to action to do what you want, while remaining true to yourself. Between calling out the hypocrisy of those biting her sound, to blocking out the thoughts and opinions of naysayers, “Cages” is powered by a build-up of frustration towards those attempting to confine the pop singer-songwriter. The chorus sees Lindemann compare herself to the proverbial “king of the jungle,” as she sings, “Lions aren’t meant for cages/ Let me live my life.”

As a longtime fan of Avril Lavigne, Lindemann points to the music video for “Sk8er Boi” as inspiration due to the “filter” and “early-2000s energy” it contains. In the lyric video for “Cages,” Lindemann takes in the city under a night sky, then pulls out a phone to text a group chat full of unanswered messages.

Get a first look at the performance video for Maggie Lindemann’s “Cages” below, followed by her breakdown of the track’s influences.

Personal Growth:

I wanted to make a song that had the same principle and sentiment as “Pretty Girl” but felt more like where I am at in my life as a 24-year-old, versus being seventeen when we wrote that song.

Freedom:

“Cages” is about being free and doing what you want, whether it’s dying your hair, drinking, or crashing your car just to see who’s really there for you! It’s me saying no; there’s nothing wrong with me; I’m not going through anything. This is just who I am — let me live!

Thirteen:

It was so inspired by the movie Thirteen. I love that movie, and for some reason, when I was writing it, I just kept seeing the movie in my head. Just rebelling and finding who you are.

Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi” Music Video:

The music video is heavily inspired by “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne. I love that old MTV music video feel, with the filter and the early-2000s energy. I love that music video and I’m heavily inspired by Avril, so I wanted to do something to kinda give my respects/be able to do a fucking cool, fun video.