Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Magic Mike’s Last Dance Gets Theatrical Release Date

It will hip-thrust into theaters in Winter 2023

magic mike 3 last dance theatrical release date
Magic Mike (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 16, 2022 | 2:47pm ET

    Magic Mike’s Last Dance will hip-thrust its way into theaters after all. Warner Bros. has set the threequel’s release date for February 10th, 2023, Deadline reports.

    Originally set as an HBO Max exclusive, the Steven Soderbergh-directed film will now have a window between its theatrical release and debut on the streamer, with availability on video on demand in between.

    The change falls in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business philosophy that movies should be released in theaters first rather than premiering on streaming.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Channing Tatum, who will return in the title role, described the film as “a reverse-role Pretty Woman in a March interview with The New York Times. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one,” he explained. “We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role Pretty Woman story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

    The Magic Mike Cinematic Universe currently includes the first two films, a live stage show that debuted in Las Vegas in 2017, and an HBO Max reality series called Finding Magic Mike that premiered in December 2021.

    Revisit our review of Magic Mike XXL here while you await the latest installment in the franchise.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Moonage Daydream Review David Bowie

Moonage Daydream Captures David Bowie's Legacy and a Life Lived Magnificently: Review

September 16, 2022

Confess Fletch Review Jon Hamm

Confess, Fletch Review: Jon Hamm Finds His Perfect Post-Mad Men Role

September 16, 2022

The Woman King Review Viola Davis

The Woman King Celebrates Forgotten Badass Women Without Becoming a Cheap Girlboss Statement: Review

September 16, 2022

jeremy allen white the iron claw

Jeremy Allen White Joins Cast of Von Erich Brothers Film The Iron Claw

September 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Magic Mike's Last Dance Gets Theatrical Release Date

Menu Shop Search Newsletter