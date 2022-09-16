Menu
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Mammoth WVH Album, Shares “Talk & Walk”: Stream

The expanded digital edition includes three additional songs and arrives November 11th

Wolfgang Van Halen, photo by Bryan Beasley
September 16, 2022 | 11:34am ET

    Mammoth WVH’s 2021 self-titled debut album is receiving a digital deluxe edition on November 11th with three additional songs, including the Japanese-only bonus track “Talk & Walk” that is now streaming.

    Considering Wolfgang Van Halen spent many years self-recording the album, it makes sense that there’s a few worthy additional tracks. “Talk & Walk” is a particularly fun tune, shifting from twinkly arpeggios to grungy ’90s power-pop that harkens back to early Foo Fighters. According to the press release, the song was occasionally played during Mammoth WVH’s 2021 tour and became an immediate fan favorite.

    While “Talk & Walk” was previously released on the Japanese version of the album, the other two additional songs on the deluxe edition (“As Long As You’re Not You” and “Goodbye”) are previously unreleased. Collectively, they will expand the already lengthy album to 17 tracks.

    The deluxe edition arrives prior to Mammoth WVH’s tour with Alter Bridge. The North American trek kicks off in January 2023, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    wolfgang van halen eruption
    Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip of Himself Shredding “Eruption” to Mark Anniversary of Van Halen Classic: Watch

    Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen recently shared a clip of himself shredding the legendary Van Halen instrumental “Eruption” on the 45th anniversary of the song’s initial studio session. Wolfgang recorded the clip in 2015 while tracking guitars for his debut album, illustrating the years of work and gestation the project went through.

    The follow-up album surely won’t take as long to record, as Wolfgang recently revealed that he’s set to hit the studio. During a Q&A on Twitter, a fan urged Wolfgang to drop the second Mammoth record “asap.” Wolfgang responded: “I start next week!”

    Pre-save the digital deluxe edition of Mammoth WVH via EX1 Records. Stream “Talk & Walk” below.

    Mammoth WVH Digital Deluxe Edition Artwork:

    mammoth wvh deluxe

    Mammoth WVH Digital Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    01. Mr. Ed
    02. Horribly Right
    03. Epiphany
    04. Don’t Back Down
    05. Resolve
    06. You’ll Be The One
    07. Mammoth
    08. Circles
    09. The Big Picture
    10. Think It Over
    11. You’re To Blame
    12. Feel
    13. Stone
    14. Distance
    15. Talk & Walk
    16. As Long As You’re Not You
    17. Goodbye

