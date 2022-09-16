Marcus Mumford Releases Debut Solo Album (self-titled): Stream

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons has released his first solo LP, (self-titled), via Capitol Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

(self-titled) was recorded in Los Angeles throughout 2021 after Mumford and the band “agreed it was probably a story I had to tell on my own.” The album was produced by Blake Mills and features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo, and Monica Martin as well as co-writes with Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Julia Michaels, and Tobias Jesso Jr.

“It’s a record about freedom and it’s a record about healing,” Mumford shared in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I think, certainly in my story, it’s important to face up to some of the gnarlier stuff first in order to get to that place of freedom and healing. In the way we’ve rolled out this record, it starts with some of the hardest stuff. If people can get through that, it’s worth the wait, I think, because we do get to a place where it is fun.”

The album’s arrival began with the release of “Cannibal,” which was matched by a Steven Spielberg-directed music video. The formal first single, “Grace,” landed in July and was followed by “Better Off High” in August.

The initial offerings formed the first steps in a journey that Mumford revealed to be his coping with trauma from sexual abuse as a child. “String of really unhealthy shit when I was under the age of 12, which set my brain up in a way to deal with stuff later on in life in an imbalanced way,” he said. “And so the last three years has just been trying to look at that and correct some balance.”

Mumford will take his solo show on the road with a North American headlining tour that begins on September 19th in Boulder, Colorado. He’ll play Los Angeles, Nashville, and more with support from Danielle Ponder and The A’s on select dates. Claim your spots via Ticketmaster.

(self-titled) Artwork:

(self-titled) Tracklist:

01. Cannibal

02. Grace

03. Prior Warning

04. Better Off High

05. Only Child

06. Dangerous Game (feat. Clairo)

07. Better Angels

08. Go In Light (feat. Monica Martin)

09. Stonecatcher (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. How (feat. Brandi Carlile)

