Margo Price Announces New Album Strays, 2022-2023 Tour Dates

Margo Price has a big year ahead. The country artist will release her next album, Strays, on January 13th, and to coincide with the project, she’s announced a 30-plus date North American tour that kicks off in November (grab tickets here). Ahead of all the excitement, she’s shared a new look at the album, “Change of Heart,” which you can listen to below.

Price recorded Strays in Summer 2021, producing the album alongside Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty) at Fivestar Studio in California’s Topanga Canyon. Tracking each song live with her band the Pricetags, and enlisting additional vocals from Sharon Van Etten and Lucius and guitar from Mike Campbell, Strays marked Price’s most collaborative album to date.

“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” Price said in a statement. “You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”

Strays arrives in January via Loma Vista Recordings (pre-orders are ongoing), but Price will begin performing cuts from the album much earlier. Beginning November 29th, she’ll embark on a North American tour that extends until March of next year. General ticket sales for the tour begin Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 21st at the same time (use code VENUE). Before that, Price will be on the road promoting her upcoming memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It, due out October 4th. See all of her tour dates below.

In new single “Change of Heart,” Price delivers her signature brand of resilient country-rock with insistent, buzzing keys and a swaggering guitar riff. “I quit trying to change the past/ I had a change of heart,” she sings, already miles away from the subject of her kiss-off. Watch the track’s psychedelic, Courtney Hoffman-directed music video below.

Last month, Price shared the single “Been to the Mountain,” which opens Strays. Before that, she joined Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria for the abortion rights song “Fight to Make It.”

Strays Artwork:

Strays Tracklist:

01. Been to the Mountain

02. Light Me Up (feat. Mike Campbell)

03. Radio (feat. Sharon Van Etten)

04. Change of Heart

05. County Road

06. Time Machine

07. Hell in the Heartland

08. Anytime You Call (feat. Lucius)

09. Lydia

10. Landfill

Margo Price 2022 – 2023 Tour Dates:

09/23 — Lewisburg, WV @ Healing Appalachia

09/24 — Raleigh, NC @ Farm Aid

10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s *

10/05 — New York, NY @ P&T Knitwear *

10/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Greenlight Bookstore *

10/07 — York, PA @ White Rose Music Festival

10/15-16 — Nashville, TN @ Southern Festival of Books *

10/17 — Lexington, KY @ Joseph Beth Booksellers *

10/18 — Louisville, KY @ Carmichael’s Bookstore *

10/20 — Traverse City, MI @ National Writer’s Series *

10/22 — Iowa City, IA @ Prairie Lights*

10/23 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Humanities Festival *

10/24 — Winnetka, IL @ The Book Stall*

10/27 — Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

11/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Green Apple Books on the Park *

11/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Bookshop Santa Cruz *

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Vroman’s *

11/05 — Austin, TX @ Texas Book Festival *

11/06 — Dallas, TX @ Interbang Books *

11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Parnassus Books *

11/29 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ^

11/30 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live ^

12/02 — Lake Wales, FL @ Orange Blossom Revue

12/03 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

12/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

12/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

01/30 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel !

01/31 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse !

02/02 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $

02/03 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn $

02/04 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater $

02/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

02/07 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park %

02/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater %

02/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore %

02/11 — Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre %

02/13 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %

02/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom %

02/15 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

02/17 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm %

02/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

02/20 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre %

02/21 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre %

02/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue %

02/24 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre #

02/25 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

02/27 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom #

02/28 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

03/02 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

03/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #

03/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

03/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ~

*= Maybe We’ll Make It Book Tour

^ = w/ Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)

! = w/ The Deslondes

$ = w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

% = w/ Lola Kirke

# = w/ Tre Burt

~ = w/ Jessi Colter