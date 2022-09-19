Mariah Carey Plans to Reissue Her Long-Lost Grunge Album

Mariah Carey, always the enigma, revealed in her 2020 memoir that she once made and released an entire grunge album under the band name Chick. Though Carey only provided backing vocals on the original version, the long-elusive project is getting a reissue with the Queen of Christmas on lead duties.

The album in question, titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter, was recorded during the sessions for Carey’s 1995 smash Daydream. Sony/BMG released it, though it disappeared without a trace shortly thereafter. And because Carey was initially uncredited, there wasn’t a huge demand for it — that is, until the singer dropped the bomb in her memoir: “It’s always been a challenge for me to acknowledge and express anger,” Carey wrote. “My personal life was suffocating during Daydream, and I was in desperate need of release.”

The official release of Someone’s Ugly Daughter featured Carey’s friend Clarissa Dane on lead vocals, though the band did record a version with Carey on lead vocals instead: “I’m on a quest to unearth the version of this album with my lead vocals and will not stop until we find it!” she tweeted in 2020. That same year, her longtime producer Dana Jon Chappelle recalled to Rolling Stone that the “impromptu” project was largely inspired by ’90s alt-rock staples like Sleater-Kinney, L7, and Green Day — the latter’s Dookie was, believe it or not, a favorite of Carey’s at the time.

Last week, Carey shared some good news on the Music Now podcast: She’d found the lost recordings with herself on lead vocals, and she’s planning on releasing them with her vocals restored (she also teased a new mysterious project involving Chick and “another artist”). That reissue doesn’t yet have a release date, but we’ll absolutely be keeping our ears peeled. Listen to a couple Chick tracks with Dane on lead vocals below.

In the meantime, now that temperatures are dropping a bit, we’re looking forward to Christmas — aka Carey’s true time to shine. Last year, the singer tried to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas,” though another holiday singer recently filed a formal declaration of opposition in court. Back in 2019, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” finally landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after 25 years, becoming the first holiday song to hit No. 1 since 1959.