The What Podcast: Mat Kearney Talks Cover Songs, His Career Journey, and More at Moon River Festival

Barry and Lord Taco praise the festival for how it handled Sunday's rainout

The What Podcast with Mat Kearney, photo by Charles Reagan via Instagram/@ moonriverfestival
September 14, 2022 | 2:34pm ET

    Barry and Lord Taco attended the Moon River Festival this past weekend, and they had a chance to interview Mat Kearney before his set on Saturday.

    Which is a good thing, because Sunday ended up never happening. The day could have been a disaster when heavy rain and lightning forced the event to end early and triggered an evacuation from Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Thankfully, the organizers were able to pivot and offer attendees an amazing indoor concert at a nearby venue at the last minute.

    This is a great festival success story in light of weather-related incidents from the past few years, and a situation of which other events should definitely take note. Stay tuned for more from Moon River, but for now, listen to Barry and Lord Taco interview Mat Kearney and talk about their experience at Moon River above, or watch the full episode below (including the chat with Kearney!).

    When you’re done, don’t forget to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

