Meet Me @ the Altar Come Out Swinging on New Single “Say It (To My Face)”: Stream

Meet Me @ the Altar have returned with the ultimate kiss-off for the internet age. Today, the pop-punk trio — and Artist of the Month alums — return with the new single “Say It (To My Face)” along with its accompanying music video.

On the track, band members Edith Victoria, Téa Campbell, and Ada Juarez brush off online accusations of Meet Me @ the Altar being industry plants and not playing our own instruments. “Still stuck in your mothers basement,” they sing on the chorus. “Talk trash, but you’re like a million miles away/ I’m not for your entertainment.”

In a statement, Meet Me @ the Altar called “Say It (To My Face)” a “diss track” to their haters. “We all have a love/hate relationship with the internet — it quite literally brought us together, but people also use the internet as a crutch to help mask their insecurities behind a screen and try to project them on us a lot of the time,” the group explained. “They never seem to have the guts to actually say it to our faces.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The band continued by saying they hope fans who listen to the song remember that bullies “are only cruel because they’re hurting,” adding that “part of growing up is figuring out how to not internalize anyone else’s bad vibes and just loving yourself instead.” Well said.

“Say It (To My Face)” follows Meet Me @ the Altar’s major label debut EP Model Citizen, which arrived in August 2021. They currently are on tour in support of MUNA and will also be making appearances at 2022 TwitchCon as well as all three dates of When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. See the full schedule below, and grab your tickets here.

Meet Me @ the Altar 2022 Tour Dates:

09/30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^

10/01 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^

10/02 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^

10/04 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

10/06 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^

10/08 — San Diego, CA @ TwitchCon

10/10 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues ^

10/11 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall ^

10/13 — Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Brewing Company ^

10/15 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater ^

10/16 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

10/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

Advertisement

^ = w/ MUNA