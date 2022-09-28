Menu
The What Podcast: Meeting Bill Murray and Interviewing Wild Rivers

Brad returns to being spinning the Bonnaroo rumor mill

wild rivers meeting bill murray the what podcast
Wild Rivers (photo courtesy of artist) and Bill Murray (photo via Twitter/@bradstinks)
Consequence Staff
September 28, 2022 | 2:20pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    Brad rejoins Barry and Lord Taco on The What Podcast to chat about meeting his new best friend, Bill Murray, and hear his co-hosts’ interview with Wild Rivers from Moon River Festival.

    Murray happens to be on Brad’s Mount Rushmore of Celebrities, so you can be sure meeting him was a thrill. Brad recounts how he sidled up to the actor backstage at a Phoenix concert, literally rubbing elbows and cracking jokes.

    Elsewhere, Brad starts stirring up the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup rumor mill, and Bary and Lord Taco chat with Canadian indie folk outfit Wild Rivers. Listen to the full episode above, or watch the whole thing below via YouTube.

    Don't forget to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts

Latest Stories

