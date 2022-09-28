The What Podcast: Meeting Bill Murray and Interviewing Wild Rivers

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

Brad rejoins Barry and Lord Taco on The What Podcast to chat about meeting his new best friend, Bill Murray, and hear his co-hosts’ interview with Wild Rivers from Moon River Festival.

Murray happens to be on Brad’s Mount Rushmore of Celebrities, so you can be sure meeting him was a thrill. Brad recounts how he sidled up to the actor backstage at a Phoenix concert, literally rubbing elbows and cracking jokes.

Elsewhere, Brad starts stirring up the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup rumor mill, and Bary and Lord Taco chat with Canadian indie folk outfit Wild Rivers. Listen to the full episode above, or watch the whole thing below via YouTube.

