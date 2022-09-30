Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants to Write Music with Metallica’s James Hetfield Again

"I think there is a pretty good possibility of it happening down the line"

mustaine wants to write with hetfield again
Dave Mustaine, photo by David Brendan Hall, and James Hetfield, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 30, 2022 | 11:43am ET

    Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine has revealed that he hopes to write music with Metallica frontman James Hetfield again.

    It’s a bit of a bombshell from Mustaine, who’s previously expressed scorn and grief after being ousted from Metallica in the band’s formative years. Not only did Mustaine state his desire to collaborate with his old bandmate, but he’s confident it will happen in the future.

    “I have been secretly hoping there’d be a day where James and I can write together again,” Mustaine told VWMusic. “I think the world really does want us to do that, and I think there is a pretty good possibility of it happening down the line.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued: “I do think that it’s possible that one day James is going to come around and that he and I are going to be able to do something together again. I guess that’s one of the things that has always kept me pushing forward. I think it’d be good for Megadeth, and it could be great for Metallica, too.”

    The closest Mustaine and Hetfield have come to collaborating since the former’s 1983 ouster from Metallica was when Mustaine joined Metallica onstage for their 30th anniversary concert in 2011. Original bassist Ron McGovney also made an appearance as the group ran through “Phantom Lord” from Kill ‘Em All — an album Mustaine helped pen, despite not playing on. Megadeth also joined Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax on a series of “Big 4” shows more than a decade ago.

    megadeth the sick the dying and the dead album stream
     Editor's Pick
    Megadeth Release New Album The Sick, the Dying… And the Dead!: Stream

    Meanwhile, Mustaine and Megadeth are currently on a US tour in support of their new album The Sick, the Dying… And the Dead!. The outing, headlined by Five Finger Death Punch, is on the home stretch and continues tonight (September 30th) in Tinley Park, Illinois, and wraps up on October 15th in Salt Lake City. You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Revisit Mustaine joining Metallica onstage below.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sabaton ep trilogy

Sabaton Announce EP Trilogy, Release First Collection Weapons of the Modern Age: Stream

September 30, 2022

scott weiland happy xmas war is over

Scott Weiland's Previously Unreleased Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" Unveiled: "Stream

September 30, 2022

Nandi Bushell

Nandi Bushell Shares Origins of Debut Single "The Shadows": Exclusive

September 30, 2022

corey taylor on joey jordison 2022 interview

Slipknot's Corey Taylor on Joey Jordison: "He Had Demons That Would've Killed Normal People"

September 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Wants to Write Music with Metallica's James Hetfield Again

Menu Shop Search Newsletter