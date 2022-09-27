Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Mental Health Resource Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the new website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, a resource for bad bitches — and really anyone — seeking help with their mental health.

The name of the site comes from Meg’s new song “Anxiety” off of her August album, Traumazine. The track opens with, “I’m a bad bitch, and I got bad anxiety,” and explores the theme further on the hook: “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday/

Bad bitches have bad days, too.”

Her new website includes links to therapy platforms and several hotlines, as well as specialized resources for Black people, women of color, Native Americans, and the LGBTQ+ community. It also hosts the visualizer for “Anxiety,” which shows a women getting battered by waves as she drowns, and the bottom of the page features a “Find a Therapist” button linked to the American Psychological Association.

Megan Thee Stallion has been forthright about her own struggles with mental health, especially in the wake of being shot by Tory Lanez. Last fall, she spoke on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch series about not knowing how to process her emotions. “I’ve lost both of my parents,” she said. “Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ I just started learning that it’s OK to ask for help and it’s OK to want to go get therapy.”

Check out the visualizer for “Anxiety” below. Meg also recently appeared in a series-length ode to emotional management by guest-starring on She-Hulk.