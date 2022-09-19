Metallica have announced their third-ever “Helping Hands” benefit concert and auction. Featuring performances by Metallica and “special guests,” the show and auction are set for December 16th at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The third iteration of the “Helping Hands Concert and Auction” follows a remote livestream benefit show back in November 2020. All proceeds from the event — tickets, fees, and auction items — will “go directly to help those in need.” Previously, the 2020 livestream raised funds for partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges, as well as various COVID and disaster relief efforts via Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

Tickets will be on sale to the public from 10 a.m. local time Friday (September 23rd) with a two-ticket limit per customer. Ticket information can be found via AXS.

Metallica established All Within My Hands in 2017 as a way for the band to give back to the community. Foundation expenses are covered entirely by the members of Metallica, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over the year. In addition, the foundation’s Metallica Scholars Initiative has pledged a total of $5.9 million in grants benefiting 33 community colleges across the United States.

With the “Helping Hands” show announcement, there are now two Metallica live dates left on the books for 2022. The band is also headlining the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday (September 24th) in New York City’s Central Park.

For more about All Within My Hands, please visit the foundation’s official website.