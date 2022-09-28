Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw on Letting Go, Exposing Pain, and Johnny Marr

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw join Kyle Meredith to talk Formentera, the band’s eighth studio LP.

The two discuss how they used a travel book as a way to escape during lockdown, inevitably influencing the journey within the songs. They also touch on learning that they’re not in total control of and finding the ways of letting go, as well as creating the epic “Doomscroller.”

James goes on to tell us about taking inspiration from Johnny Marr, while Emily recounts their time with composer Howard Shore and if they plan to do any more film scores in the future.

Listen to Metric talk Formentera on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.