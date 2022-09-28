Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw on Letting Go, Exposing Pain, and Johnny Marr

The Canadian rock band take us into Formentera and their time working with Howard Shore

Metric Formentera
Kyle Meredith with Metric, photo by Justin Broadbent
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
September 28, 2022 | 12:32pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw join Kyle Meredith to talk Formentera, the band’s eighth studio LP.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The two discuss how they used a travel book as a way to escape during lockdown, inevitably influencing the journey within the songs. They also touch on learning that they’re not in total control of and finding the ways of letting go, as well as creating the epic “Doomscroller.”

    James goes on to tell us about taking inspiration from Johnny Marr, while Emily recounts their time with composer Howard Shore and if they plan to do any more film scores in the future.

    Listen to Metric talk Formentera on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Remember to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with lauv meditation hotline

LAUV on Existential Crises, Inner Child Therapy, and His Meditation Club Hotline

September 26, 2022

Santigold Spirituals kyle meredith with podcast

Santigold on New Album Spirituals, Women in Music, and Her Own Line of Tea

September 23, 2022

YUNGBLUD self-titled album Kyle Meredith

YUNGBLUD on How Information Kills Art, Sampling The Cure, and Channeling Radiohead

September 21, 2022

Halestorm Back From The Dead

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale on Covers, Work Anxiety Nightmares, and the Mental Health Behind Back from the Dead

September 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw on Letting Go, Exposing Pain, and Johnny Marr

Menu Shop Search Newsletter