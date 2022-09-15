Menu
My15: Metric Shares the Playlist of Songs They’ve Had on Repeat Since 2007

The Canadian indie rock band lists songs from Phoenix, Arctic Monkeys, Noname, and more

Metric, photo by Justin Broadbent
September 15, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    It’s Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s My15 playlist, Canadian indie rock band Metric shares their selections.

    Metric’s frontwoman Emily Haines claims that, aside from the global hardships of the last few years, crafting the band’s new album Formentera was “one of the happiest processes making an album ever.” It’s evident in the very name of the album, which references an idyllic island near Ibizia off the coast of Spain, and evident in the band’s ambitious indie rock jams.

    For a group that has been around for nearly 20 years — not to mention one that has significant indie notoriety — it’s a pleasure to see Metric so united and enthusiastic. But the music world has changed a great deal since Metric’s 2003 new wave leaning debut Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, and the band has definitely been paying attention.

    For their My15 Playlist, Metric list fellow indie greats like Arctic Monkeys and Phoenix, but also newer and equally exciting artists like Noname and Frank Ocean. Of Noname’s “Yesterday,” Metric tells Consequence they “stumbled upon Fatimah somehow, we still don’t know where, but the nostalgic chorus of this song from 2016 went deep immediately and stayed.”

    Metric are currently in the midst of their 2022 North American tour in support of Formentera, but check out their My15 Playlist below for a taste of what Metric has been listening to since 2007, and catch them on tour all fall.

