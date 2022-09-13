Michelle Branch filed for divorce from Patrick Carney earlier this summer, but the two aren’t parting ways just yet. As Page Six reports, the couple recently filed an order of reconciliation.

Branch and Carney paused their divorce for six months, during which time they “may participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife,” court documents state. After six months, the couple will decide whether to reinstitute the divorce proceedings or dismiss them for good.

Branch and Carney got married in 2019 after several years of dating and share two children. Before confirming their split in a statement to People, Branch tweeted — and deleted — the revelation that Carney cheated on her. Soon after, news broke that she had been arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after allegedly slapping Carney in the face. The charges were later dropped.

“I wouldn’t even call Patrick my ex yet,” Branch recently told Newsweek. “We’re, you know, we’re working through it by the day.”

Branch’s latest album, The Trouble with Fever, arrives September 16th, and she’ll support it with a brief tour with support from Katelyn Tarver and Bad Bad Hats on select dates. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.