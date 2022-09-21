Menu
Michelle Obama Announces Book Tour

In support of her latest book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Michelle Obama, photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images
Consequence Staff
September 21, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    Former first lady Michelle Obama has announced a tour in support of her latest book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

    “The Light We Carry Tour: In Conversation with Michelle Obama” takes place in November and December, including stops in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time (a pre-registration is now ongoing). Any remaining tickets will be sold at the general public on-sale beginning Friday, September 30, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Set for release on November 15th, Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times marks Obama’s second book following her best-selling memoir, Becoming. Her latest work “offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress,” according to a press release. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

    Michelle Obama 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/15 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
    11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    12/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
    12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

