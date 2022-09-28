Miley Cyrus Joins Def Leppard to Perform “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Watch

Miley Cyrus was one of the many guests at Foo Fighters’ second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, during which she teamed with Def Leppard for a rendition of the group’s 1983 hit “Photograph.”

During the performance, Cyrus went back and forth with Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott while demonstrating the rock and roll vocal chops that she’s shown off several times before while covering the likes of Metallica, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, and more.

With them on the stage were Dave Grohl (of course), Weezer drummer Pat Wilson, and Foos guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, who had joined Def Leppard to play “Rock of Ages.” According to Rolling Stone, Smear told the crowd he had come to the venue to hear Def Leppard perform that very song in 1983.

Watch fan-shot footage of both performances below.

Cyrus previously paid tribute to Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brasil shortly after his tragic death in late March. While dedicating her set to the drummer, Cyrus performed “Angels Like You” with a photograph of him displayed in the background.

Other highlights from the concert included surviving members of Nirvana and Soundgarden performing together; Alanis Morissette playing “You Oughta Know”; Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson teaming with Grohl, Chad Smith, and Danny Carey; and appearances from members of Black Sabbath, Metallica, Van Halen, and Mötley Crüe.

Read our review for the full recap, and revisit the London tribute concert here.