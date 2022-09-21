The What Podcast on Saving Moon River: How the Festival Overcame a Sunday Rainout

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

On last week’s episode, Barry and Lord Taco shared their interview with Mat Kearney from Moon River Festival. They had more interviews planned, but then there was that whole rainstorm that ended up forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s lineup.

Thankfully, the team behind Moon River were able to pull off something magical, turning a rainy weekend into a memorable, impromptu concert at Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Memorial Auditorium. They were able to get artists like Local Natives, Leon Bridges, Charley Crockett, and more to perform with little to no soundcheck, borrowed gear, and a scrambling crew — and somehow it all worked.

On this episode of The What, Barry and Lord Taco speak with Moon River Festival co-founder Drew Holcomb, AC Entertainment President Ted Heinig, and some of the other folks involved with the big save. It was a case study in timing, luck, thinking outside of the box, and building relationships, and you can hear all about it in the episode above or by watching the discussion below.

