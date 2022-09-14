Menu
Morrissey Announces Fall US Tour Dates

The 13-date run kicks off next month

Morrissey to tour in 2022
Morrissey, photo by Jake Walters
September 14, 2022 | 9:30am ET

    Morrissey has mapped out a new run of US tour dates set to take place in the fall.

    The 13-date leg marks Moz’s first US headlining tour in three years. It begins in mid-October with a string of shows in California. He’ll then make his way east, playing dates in Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee along the way. The tour finally concludes with concerts in Washington, DC, Brooklyn, Newark, and Boston in late November / early December. Check out the full schedule below.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code VENUE) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, September 16th. Get tickets here.

    Prior to visiting the US, Morrissey will tour the UK beginning later this month. He also recently wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas, where he debuted a new song about the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 and took a swipe at Liam Gallagher in the process.

    Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/24 – Killarney, UK @ INEC Arena
    09/28 – Blackpool, UK @ Opera House
    09/30 – Doncaster, UK @ Dome
    10/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
    10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo
    10/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    10/07 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
    10/09 – London, UK @ The Palladium
    10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
    10/14 – Brighton, UK @ Center
    11/11 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    11/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
    11/15 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
    11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
    11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
    12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

