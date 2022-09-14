Morrissey Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Morrissey has mapped out a new run of US tour dates set to take place in the fall.
The 13-date leg marks Moz’s first US headlining tour in three years. It begins in mid-October with a string of shows in California. He’ll then make his way east, playing dates in Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee along the way. The tour finally concludes with concerts in Washington, DC, Brooklyn, Newark, and Boston in late November / early December. Check out the full schedule below.
A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code VENUE) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, September 16th. Get tickets here.
Prior to visiting the US, Morrissey will tour the UK beginning later this month. He also recently wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas, where he debuted a new song about the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 and took a swipe at Liam Gallagher in the process.
Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates:
09/24 – Killarney, UK @ INEC Arena
09/28 – Blackpool, UK @ Opera House
09/30 – Doncaster, UK @ Dome
10/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo
10/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/07 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
10/09 – London, UK @ The Palladium
10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
10/14 – Brighton, UK @ Center
11/11 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
11/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/15 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway