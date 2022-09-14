Morrissey Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Morrissey has mapped out a new run of US tour dates set to take place in the fall.

The 13-date leg marks Moz’s first US headlining tour in three years. It begins in mid-October with a string of shows in California. He’ll then make his way east, playing dates in Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee along the way. The tour finally concludes with concerts in Washington, DC, Brooklyn, Newark, and Boston in late November / early December. Check out the full schedule below.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code VENUE) via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on Friday, September 16th. Get tickets here.

Related Video

Prior to visiting the US, Morrissey will tour the UK beginning later this month. He also recently wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas, where he debuted a new song about the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 and took a swipe at Liam Gallagher in the process.

Advertisement

Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates:

09/24 – Killarney, UK @ INEC Arena

09/28 – Blackpool, UK @ Opera House

09/30 – Doncaster, UK @ Dome

10/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo

10/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/07 – Stockton, UK @ Globe

10/09 – London, UK @ The Palladium

10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

10/14 – Brighton, UK @ Center

11/11 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/15 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway