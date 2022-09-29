Muse Announce 2023 North American “Will of the People Tour”

Fresh off the release of their new album, Will of the People, Muse have announced the 2023 “Will of the People Tour.” Evanescence will accompany the band as a special guest.

The 20-date North American trek will kick off in February in Chicago, Illinois, and Muse will definitely be racking up the frequent flyer miles. After a stop in Minneapolis, Muse will end the month in Austin, and they’ll follow a Texas jaunt with a brief stop in Columbus, Ohio, before continuing on to Toronto, Quebec City, and Montreal. The band will play New York and Philadelphia in the middle of March, then pick back up in Glendale, Arizona in April for a run along on the west coast.

Check out the full itinerary below. Pre-sale for the “Will of the People Tour” begins October 4th, with general on-sale starting October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Besides that, Muse have several dates remaining on their previously announced 2022-2023 tour, including North American stops in October and European stops in May and June. Get tickets to all of their shows here.

Muse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History

10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre

10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

02/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

02/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

02/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

03/02 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

03/03 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

03/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^

03/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

03/11 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ^

03/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

03/17 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

03/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

04/02 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

04/04 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

04/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^

04/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

04/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego ^

04/12 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

04/16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

04/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

04/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena ^

05/27 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park *

06/03 – Wiener Neustadt, AT @ Stadion Open Air *

06/07 – The Hague, NL @ Malieveld *

06/09 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergie Stadion *

06/11 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People *

06/15 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium *

06/17 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/20 – Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium *

06/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/25 – Milton Keynes, UK @ The National Bowl *

06/29 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique *

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *

07/12 – Bern, CH @ Bernexpo Areal Openair *

07/15 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome *

07/18 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico *

07/22 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro *

^ = w/ Evanescence

* = w/ Royal Blood