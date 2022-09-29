Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Muse Announce 2023 North American “Will of the People Tour”

Evanescence will open

muse 2023 will of the people tour evanescence tickets buy
Muse, photo by Nick Fincher
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 29, 2022 | 10:59am ET

    Fresh off the release of their new album, Will of the PeopleMuse have announced the 2023 “Will of the People Tour.” Evanescence will accompany the band as a special guest.

    The 20-date North American trek will kick off in February in Chicago, Illinois, and Muse will definitely be racking up the frequent flyer miles. After a stop in Minneapolis, Muse will end the month in Austin, and they’ll follow a Texas jaunt with a brief stop in Columbus, Ohio, before continuing on to Toronto, Quebec City, and Montreal. The band will play New York and Philadelphia in the middle of March, then pick back up in Glendale, Arizona in April for a run along on the west coast.

    Check out the full itinerary below. Pre-sale for the “Will of the People Tour” begins October 4th, with general on-sale starting October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Besides that, Muse have several dates remaining on their previously announced 2022-2023 tour, including North American stops in October and European stops in May and June. Get tickets to all of their shows here.

    Muse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater
    10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History
    10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
    10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre
    10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
    02/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    02/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^
    02/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^
    03/02 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
    03/03 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^
    03/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^
    03/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^
    03/11 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ^
    03/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^
    03/17 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    03/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
    04/02 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^
    04/04 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^
    04/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^
    04/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
    04/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego ^
    04/12 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^
    04/16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^
    04/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    04/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena ^
    05/27 – Plymouth, UK @ Home Park *
    06/03 – Wiener Neustadt, AT @ Stadion Open Air *
    06/07 – The Hague, NL @ Malieveld *
    06/09 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergie Stadion *
    06/11 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People *
    06/15 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium *
    06/17 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/20 – Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium *
    06/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
    06/25 – Milton Keynes, UK @ The National Bowl *
    06/29 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique *
    07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France *
    07/12 – Bern, CH @ Bernexpo Areal Openair *
    07/15 – Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome *
    07/18 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico *
    07/22 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro *

    ^ = w/ Evanescence
    * = w/ Royal Blood

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Big Star's album cover for #1 Record

Big Star's Jody Stephens Announces #1 Record Tour in Celebration of 50th Anniversary

September 29, 2022

jason isbell 400 unit 2023 tour dates folk rock americana music news tickets

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce US Tour Dates for 2023

September 28, 2022

Phish New Years Eve tickets tour 2022 how to buy New York City Madison Square Garden Manhattan December dates shows seats Riviera Maya cancun

How to Get Tickets to Phish's 2022 New Year's Eve Shows

September 27, 2022

death cab for cutie 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative live music news momma

Death Cab for Cutie Add US and Europe Tour Dates for 2023

September 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Muse Announce 2023 North American "Will of the People Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter