Nandi Bushell Shares Origins of Debut Single “The Shadows”: Exclusive

The track was written for her father after he fell into depression

Nandi Bushell, photo by Brian Bowen Smith
September 30, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Origins is our recurring feature series that provides artists with a space to dive into everything that went into their latest release. Today, Nandi Bushell takes us through “The Shadows.”

    About two years ago, in the midst of the first lockdown, many first heard about Nandi Bushell thanks to her iconic drum battle with Dave Grohl. Now, at just 12 years old, she’s played massive stages with more rockstars — and Consequence named her our 2021 Rookie of the Year. On Friday (September 30th), she has returned with “The Shadows,” an original song written for her father after his bout with depression.

    The multi-phased track sees Bushell flexing her skills as a performer and a writer. Like her drum-foe turned BFF Grohl did before her, Bushell impressively performs each of the instruments on the recording. The accompanying music video showcases the feat, showing Bushell rocking out on everything from piano to bass guitar to her signature drum kit.

    Bushell hopes the song will introduce her original music to those who only know her as a cover artist. “I am really excited for people to see my art,” the musical prodigy tells Consequence. “I love performing covers and have so much fun making the cover videos, but I also want people to know how much I love writing music too.”

    It’s an uplifting introduction, as Bushell delivers lyrics filled with hope, support, and love. Yes, it’s a message for her dad, but the song and video make it clear that “The Shadows” arrives ready to extend a hand to anyone facing mental health issues.

    “I hope my song can also help other people who are feeling down,” Bushell adds. “I want them to know they are loved, too, and can find help if they need it.”

    Check out the video for Nandi Bushell’s “The Shadows” below, followed by her exclusive breakdown of the track’s influences.

