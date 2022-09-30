Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce New Album World Record, Share “Love Earth”: Stream

Neil Young has announced World Record, a new album from Crazy Horse, that’s out November 18th. What’s more, first single “Love Earth” is available to stream now.

Young and Crazy Horse recorded World Record live at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, with Rubin mixing the project to analog tape to ensure it reached audiophile Young’s standards. In keeping with the artist’s love for quality, physical media, the album will be sold on a three-sided double vinyl with an etching on side four, as well as Young’s first-ever clear vinyl. World Record will additionally be available on cassette, double CD, and premium streaming services like XStream and Atmos/Spatial (but still no Spotify). Pre-orders are ongoing.

With a wholesome, infectious melody, lead single and opening track “Love Earth” beckons us to live consciously amid a climate crisis that threatens to make our home planet inhospitable. “Love Earth and your love comes back to you,” Young sings, before adding, “We can bring the seasons back/ Can you imagine that?” Listen to the song below.

Related Video

Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s last album was 2021’s Barn. Since then, the opinionated folk legend has made a slew of great headlines, from battling COVID-19 misinformation to criticizing a cover of his song soundtracking an NFL commercial. He also recently crashed a podcast interview between Rubin and Jack White.

World Record Artwork:



World Record Tracklist:

01. Love Earth

02. Overhead

03. I Walk With You (Earth Ringtone)

04. This Old Planet (Changing Days)

05. The World (Is in Trouble Now)

06. Break the Chain

07. The Long Day Before

08. Walkin’ on the Road (To the Future)

09. The Wonder Won’t Wait

10. Chevrolet

11. This Old Planet (Reprise)