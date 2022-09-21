Neil Young Crashes Rick Rubin’s Podcast Interview with Jack White

Jack White appeared as a guest on the most recent episode of Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast, and the artists were joined by another legendary act when Neil Young crashed the interview.

White and Rubin were two-thirds into their hour-and-a-half conversation at Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu when Young walked in, revealing that he had been recording new music at the studio. From there, White praised Young for offering a blueprint of how to maintain a decades-long music career.

“I remember when I was 12 and The Rolling Stones were 40 and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god,’ and it’s so nice that you guys are able to sort of prove that,” White said.

Advertisement

Related Video

“If they got the spirit, they’ll be cranking something out, because what else can we do?” Young responded, adding that he’d spent three weeks at Shangri-La working on his latest project with Rubin, playing “unheard of combinations of instruments.” “I feel good about it,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, White discussed the early garage rock scene in Detroit that helped shape The White Stripes, the lasting legacy of “Seven Nation Army,” his commitment to vinyl through his work at Third Man Records, and more. He also treated Rubin and Young to an acoustic performance of called “A Tip from You to Me.” Listen to the Broken Record podcast below; Young’s segment begins at around the 54:30 mark.

White has released two albums this year, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, and will soon release another installment of his long-running Vault subscription series. Meanwhile, Rubin has produced Red Hot Chili Peppers’ two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, while Young, recently unveiled the album Toast that he shelved back in 2001.