Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Release Soundtrack for Netflix’s Blonde: Stream

To coincide with the Marilyn Monroe biopic's release on the streamer

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, photo by Charlie Gray
September 28, 2022 | 10:58am ET

    Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared the soundtrack for the Ana de Armas-starring Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which premieres on Netflix today, September 28th. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The longtime collaborators worked on Blonde (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) with the feedback of the movie’s director, Andrew Dominik, to help tell the reimagined story of the Hollywood star based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name.

    They shared a statement reflecting on the experience, saying, “Working with Andrew Dominik is always a challenging, but ultimately mind-blowing experience. Creating the score for this terrifying and complex reimagining of the Marilyn Monroe story was no different and, as always, it was a complete privilege to work with him. The darkest of films with a gorgeous spiritual score.”

    Related Video

    Dominik praised the opening track “Pearly,” describing it as “pure yearning, always coming and never arriving, great beauty just out of reach.” Stream Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Blonde soundtrack below, followed by the artwork and full tracklist.

    Blonde also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams. In our review of the movie, Senior Staff Writer Clint Worthington called it “a maddening watch,” adding that the film “both condemns the conditions Marilyn suffered under while elevating it to the status of beautiful sacrifice.”

    Blonde (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) Artwork:

    nick cave warren ellis soundtrack netflix ost artwork

    Blonde (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) Tracklist:
    01. Pearly
    02. Shard
    03. Fire in the Hills
    04. Gemini
    05. Abortion
    06. Glass Silver
    07. Gemini Acoustic
    08. Goddess of Love on a Subway Grating
    09. Strawberry
    10. Bright Horses (Instrumental)
    11. Peroxide
    12. I Love Love Love You All
    13. Wig
    14. Nembutal
    15. A World of Light

