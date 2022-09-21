Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nilüfer Yanya Finds Romance in Cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Stream

In a statement, the London singer called it "very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at"

Nilufer Yanya PJ Harvey Rid of Me cover PJ Harvey PAINLESS stream 2022 music video
PJ Harvey (photo by Lior Phillips) and Nilüfer Yanya (photo by Molly Daniel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 21, 2022 | 2:09pm ET

    Nilüfer Yanya has released her first solo single post-PAINLESS with a cover of PJ Harveys “Rid of Me,” the roaring opener to her 1993 LP that shares the same name.

    The London native’s new take opens up the song’s overbearing “you’re not rid of me” refrain into an almost endearing plea to stay together, but like its predecessor, the obsessive adoration comes undone with a crushing, distortion-heavy climax. The track’s typically spare production has always made it the perfect canvas for Harvey to impress upon her distinctive vocals, and Yanya fully embraces the opportunity with her own unique, soulful delivery.

    It’s a warmer, yet wounded, interpretation, which fits perfectly considering Yanya’s read of the song as “very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.” In a statement, Yanya shared, “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me. It comes across defiant, alien, and twisted, but it is a perfect song.” Check out Nilüfer Yanya’s cover of “Rid of Me” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In March, Yanya dropped her sophomore LP, PAINLESS, one of the best albums of 2022. Her single “the dealer” also nabbed a spot on our Top 50 Songs of 2022 (So Far) list. She has since performed the single “midnight sun” on Fallon and appeared on the new season of the revamped From the Basement series.

    Harvey reissued the Steve Albini-produced Rid of Me in 2020 as part of an ongoing vinyl release project. She has a career-spanning box set called B-Sides, Demos & Rarities coming out next on November 4th. Pre-orders are ongoing. In June, she shared an update on her next album of new material, saying “at last I feel very happy with it.” It is expected to arrive in Summer 2023.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

alice glass lips apart tour stream

Alice Glass Has Her "Lips Apart" on New Single: Stream

September 21, 2022

lucifer on the moon spon remix tracklist indie rock music news

Spoon Announce Remix Album Lucifer on the Moon, Share New Version of "On the Radio": Stream

September 21, 2022

wet leg tour dates 2022 2023 indie rock music news live stream listen cover ashnikko

Wet Leg Add More 2022-2023 Tour Dates, Share Cover of Ashnikko’s “Daisy”: Stream

September 21, 2022

jamie xx kill dem

Jamie xx Drops Caribbean-Inspired Banger "KILL DEM": Stream

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nilüfer Yanya Finds Romance in Cover of PJ Harvey's "Rid of Me": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter