Nine Inch Nails Crush Red Rocks: Photos + Video

The industrial titans took over the breathtaking Colorado venue

Nine Inch Nails at Red Rocks
Nine Inch Nails at Red Rocks, photo by Melinda Oswandel
September 7, 2022 | 3:40pm ET

    Nine Inch Nails played a two-night stand September 2nd and 3rd at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver, Colorado. Heavy Consequence was there to take in and capture the second of the two shows.

    Red Rocks is truly a unique venue, with the amphitheater built into an existing rock structure, adding a dramatic atmosphere for any band that plays there. The natural setting was even more evident when our photographer witnessed a deer randomly walking around as fans lined up to enter the concert.

    While the first of the two Red Rocks gigs spotlighted NIN’s 1999 album The Fragile, the second show put the focus on The Downward Spiral, with six tunes from the 1994 masterpiece making their way into the 23-song setlist.

    Related Video

    Along with Downward Spiral standouts like “March of the Pigs” and “Closer,” frontman Trent Reznor and company also performed other favorites like “Wish,” “The Hand That Feeds,” and the rousing “Head Like a Hole.” They also paid tribute to David Bowie with renditions of “Fashion” and “I’m Afraid of Americans.”

    Prior to the encore, the “NIN” logo was projected onto the side of the mountainous rock, which was lit up in red, making for a majestic scene. The band then closed out the show with a four more songs, ending with the always mesmerizing “Hurt.”

    At one point, after he introduced the members of the band, Reznor told the crowd that he streamed the massive tribute concert in honor of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins earlier that day. He said, “I thought, ‘I’ll tune in, I knew Taylor. He was a really sweet guy.’ I started watching it, and three hours later I’m still watching. And I’ve got tears in my fucking eyes.”

    The show featured an opening set by Yves Tumor, with the venue already nearly full by the time the experimental artist took the stage. Among the songs performed by Yves Tumor was a cover of the Faith No More tune “Be Aggressive.”

    NIN’s tour continues Wednesday night (September 7th) in Troutdale, Oregon, and runs through a special September 24th show in Cleveland, Ohio, that will feature fellow industrial acts Ministry and Nitzer Ebb on the bill. NIN will also play the Riot Fest and Louder Than Life festivals along the way.

    Pick up tickets to Nine Inch Nails’ upcoming shows via Ticketmaster, and see our photos along with fan-filmed video of the September 3rd show at Red Rocks below.

    Photo Gallery – Nine Inch Nails and Yves Tumor at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (click to enlarge and scroll through):

    All photos by Melinda Oswandel (@melindaoswandel).

    Nine Inch Nails Setlist (September 3rd):
    The Beginning of the End
    Wish
    Less Than
    March of the Pigs
    Piggy
    The Lovers
    Sunspots
    Everything
    Sanctified
    Heresy
    Letting You
    Me, I’m Not
    Copy of A
    Closer (with “The Only Time” interpolation)
    I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)
    Fashion (David Bowie cover)
    Gave Up
    The Hand That Feeds
    Head Like a Hole
    Encore:
    Home
    Reptile
    Even Deeper
    Hurt

