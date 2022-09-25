Menu
Nine Inch Nails Reunite With Early Members At Hometown Cleveland Concert

Trent Reznor was joined by Richard Patrick, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, and Charlie Clouser

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Melinda Oswandel
September 25, 2022 | 5:43pm ET

    Trent Reznor reunited with several members of Nine Inch Nails ’90s lineup, including Richard Patrick, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, and Charlie Clouser, during a special hometown show in Cleveland on Saturday night (September 24th).

    The reunion took place the night after Reznor and a group of his former bandmates appeared for a live Q&A at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where only some of the rotating lineup was inducted in 2020. There seemed to be no bad blood on the stage though, as the frontman shared the spotlight for six songs to close out the one-night-only tour stop.

    The former members collectively took the stage during the tour debut of “Eraser” from 1994’s The Downward Spiral, and they remained there until the conclusion of the show. Their mini-set featured early cuts like “Wish” and “Sin,” culminating in a first-ever NIN cover of “Hey Man Nice Shot” by the Patrick-fronted outfit Filter.

    Related Video

    For his part, Reznor largely faded into the background while his swelling backing crew commanded most of the mix and attention and Patrick took over lead vocalist duties. He returned in full force though to close out the show with band’s breakout 1989 single, “Head Like a Hole.” Watch the reunited group’s performance below.

    Nine Inch Nails have officially concluded a whirlwind summer of touring that included spots at Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Primavera Sound LA as well as headlining shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Reznor was also recently tapped to feature on Puscifer’s reworked LP, Existential Reckoning: Rewired.

    Setlist:
    Somewhat Damaged
    March of the Pigs
    Piggy
    Heresy
    Less Than
    The Lovers
    Reptile
    Sanctified
    Copy of A
    Shit Mirror
    God Break Down the Door
    The Perfect Drug
    Closer (with “The Only Time” interpolation)
    The Big Come Down
    Burn
    The Hand That Feeds
    The Frail

    Encore:
    Eraser (Tour debut)
    Wish
    Sin
    Gave Up
    Hey Man Nice Shot (Filter cover) (live debut by Nine Inch Nails)
    Head Like a Hole

