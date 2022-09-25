Nine Inch Nails Reunite With Early Members At Hometown Cleveland Concert

Trent Reznor reunited with several members of Nine Inch Nails’ ’90s lineup, including Richard Patrick, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, and Charlie Clouser, during a special hometown show in Cleveland on Saturday night (September 24th).

The reunion took place the night after Reznor and a group of his former bandmates appeared for a live Q&A at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where only some of the rotating lineup was inducted in 2020. There seemed to be no bad blood on the stage though, as the frontman shared the spotlight for six songs to close out the one-night-only tour stop.

The former members collectively took the stage during the tour debut of “Eraser” from 1994’s The Downward Spiral, and they remained there until the conclusion of the show. Their mini-set featured early cuts like “Wish” and “Sin,” culminating in a first-ever NIN cover of “Hey Man Nice Shot” by the Patrick-fronted outfit Filter.

For his part, Reznor largely faded into the background while his swelling backing crew commanded most of the mix and attention and Patrick took over lead vocalist duties. He returned in full force though to close out the show with band’s breakout 1989 single, “Head Like a Hole.” Watch the reunited group’s performance below.

Nine Inch Nails have officially concluded a whirlwind summer of touring that included spots at Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Primavera Sound LA as well as headlining shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Reznor was also recently tapped to feature on Puscifer’s reworked LP, Existential Reckoning: Rewired.

Setlist:

Somewhat Damaged

March of the Pigs

Piggy

Heresy

Less Than

The Lovers

Reptile

Sanctified

Copy of A

Shit Mirror

God Break Down the Door

The Perfect Drug

Closer (with “The Only Time” interpolation)

The Big Come Down

Burn

The Hand That Feeds

The Frail

Encore:

Eraser (Tour debut)

Wish

Sin

Gave Up

Hey Man Nice Shot (Filter cover) (live debut by Nine Inch Nails)

Head Like a Hole