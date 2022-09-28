Menu
Surviving Members of Nirvana and Soundgarden Perform Together at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Watch

Watch performances of "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Black Hole Sun" fronted by Taylor Momsen

Members of Nirvana and Soundgarden at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Members of Nirvana and Soundgarden at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, photo via Twitter
September 28, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Foo Fighters staged the second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Among the many highlights was an on-stage collaboration between members of Nirvana and Soundgarden.

    Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear teamed up with Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron to perform a pair of Soundgarden songs: “The Day I Tried to Live” and “Black Hole Sun.” Taylor Momsen, of The Pretty Reckless, had the honors of fronting both songs. Watch fan-captured footage below.

    The symbolism of the surprise performance was likely not lost on anyone: the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain led to the formation of Foo Fighters in 1995; now three decades years later, Grohl once again finds himself faced with immense personal loss — as well as the uncertain future of his band. Meanwhile, the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017 led to the abrupt and unexpected end of Soundgarden. The presence of those departed artists was felt by all on Tuesday night.

    Read our full coverage of last night’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

