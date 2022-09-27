NOFX Announce Possible Final Album, Share “Darby Crashing Your Party”: Stream

NOFX have today announced what will presumably be their final record as a band: Double Album, the aptly-titled counterpart to February’s Single Album, is out on December 2nd via Fat Wreck Chords. Until then, you can listen to the punk band’s new single “Darby Crashing Your Party.”

Inspired by his long-running goal to put out his own analogue to Off the Wall or The White Album, NOFX vocalist Fat Mike describes Double Album as “very enjoyable” and “maybe [their] funniest” release. Complete with unfiltered songs about cocky booking agents, a dominatrix, using the bathroom, and Stephen Hawking, Double Album is a perfect way to cap off NOFX’s discography — should they follow through with their plan to break up in 2023.

“You have to laugh at everything because the world is just falling apart and you have to have a good attitude not to take things seriously,” Fat Mike said in a press release. “So this is how I’ve always done it. I make people laugh every day. I usually do it in a self-deprecating way, it’s just how I go through life: I have as much fun as I can. That’s what life is — trying to find all the happiness you can. And spreading happiness. Which is what I feel like is supposed to be my job in life — spreading joy.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Darby Crashing Your Party” is one of the many songs on Double Album that drop a familiar name, this time paying homage to the late Germs frontman Darby Crash: “A middle class clown waging lower class war / A Beverly Hillbilly peeled off the floor,” Mike sings over a propulsive drum beat and fiery bass riff. Listen to NOFX’s “Darby Crashing Your Party” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for Double Album.

NOFX have promised a batch of tour dates before their breakup: “Next year will be our last year,” Mike recently revealed on Instagram. “We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run.” Stay tuned here for when those shows are announced.

Double Album Artwork:

Double Album Tracklist:

01. Darby Crashing Your Party

02. My Favorite Enemy

03. Don’t Count on Me

04. Johanna Constant Teen

05. Punk Rock Cliché

06. Fuck Day Six

07. Is It Too Soon if Time Is Relative?

08. Alcopollack

09. Three Against Me

10. Gone with the Heroined