Jurassic World Director: There “Should Have Only Been One Jurassic Park”

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s Jurassic World and 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, admitted in a new interview with Empire magazine that, “There probably should have only been one Jurassic Park.”

The franchise began with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original and went on to include The Lost World (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), and three films in the Jurassic World franchise, two of which Trevorrow directed himself. But even after all that, he called the concept “inherently un-franchisable,” echoing the concerns of every adult viewer who has ever wondered why these people keep getting funding for more dinosaurs when those dinosaurs always end up on a rampage.

Trevorrow said he asked himself, “If we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?” When it came to Dominion, “I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise.” He said, “The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Despite his concerns, Trevorrow also spoke about the possibility of a new franchise building on his work, which seems inevitable now that Dominion passed the billion-dollar mark at the box office. “Of course they’re gonna want to make more money, which is what Jurassic World was about – a new dinosaur fan is born every day. Kids deserve these movies, and young filmmakers grow up on these stories – much like Peter Pan and The Wizard Of Oz and worlds we’ve returned to constantly.”

As he explained, “What I get fired up about is, if a table has been set here for another mind to do what I did with Steven [Spielberg] and sit down and say, ‘Listen, I’ve got an idea’, I would love for that person to sit with me, or Steven, and just be like, ‘I got it!’”

Jurassic World: Dominion is streaming now on Peacock.