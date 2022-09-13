Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance That Barely Aired on TV: Watch

After NBC only aired roughly 10 seconds of Ozzy Osbourne’s season-opening NFL halftime performance last week, the metal legend has now shared the full two-song set via his official YouTube channel.

Fans who tuned in on September 8th to watch Ozzy sing at SoFi Stadium during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills were outraged when cameras quickly cut away from the performance in order to go back to halftime analysis from host Maria Taylor and the other sportscasters.

While TV viewers only got to see a brief glimpse of Ozzy and company performing his new single “Patient Number 9,” the YouTube video shows the full performances of that song and the classic “Crazy Train” — although it’s presented in a style that looks more like a live music video.

Ozzy was joined by producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Chris Chaney on bass, and Tommy Clufetos on drums, with Zakk Wylde joining them for “Crazy Train.” The complete footage shows a pretty epic performance, with Ozzy rising from beneath the stage at the beginning of the two-song set.

The NFL gig marked Ozzy’s second performance in nearly three years. He returned to the stage last month to sing “Paranoid” alongside Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Ozzy kicked off his “No More Tours 2” farewell outing in 2018, but was forced to postpone all his 2019 dates after suffering a serious fall at home. He then revealed in early 2020 that he has been battling Parkinson’s disease. Between his health issues and the pandemic, the tour has yet to resume, although dates in the UK and Europe are scheduled for 2023.

This past Friday (September 9th), the metal icon released his new album, Patient Number 9, which features contributions from Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde, Mike McCready, Robert Trujillo, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and the late Taylor Hawkins. Read Heavy Consequence’s review of the album here.

Watch Ozzy Osbourne and company perform “Patient Number 9” and “Crazy Train” below.