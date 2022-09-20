Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient No. 9 has earned the Prince of Darkness his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

The Top Album Sales chart ranks the best-selling albums of the week based on traditional albums sales alone, meaning Ozzy sold the most physical and digital units. Meanwhile, Patient No. 9 debuted at No. 3 on the overall Billboard 200, which now combines album sales with track equivalent album units via streaming.

Patient No. 9 also opened at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Tastemaker Albums, and Vinyl Albums. In total, 52,500 copies sold in its first week, with physical sales comprising 44,500 (16,500 on vinyl; 27,500 on CD; and 500 on cassette) and digital downloads comprising 8,000.

Related Video

Ozzy had appeared numerous times on the Top Album Sales chart before notching his first No. 1. His six previous top 10 entries include: Ordinary Man (No. 2 in 2020); Scream (No. 4, 2010); Black Rain (No. 3, 2007); Down to Earth (No. 4, 2001); Ozzmosis (No. 4, 1995); and No More Tears (No. 7, 1991).

In other news, Ozzy recently made his first live appearance in support of Patient No. 9, performing during the halftime show for the season opening NFL halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans were left outraged when NBC broadcast just 10 seconds of the multi-song medley. Thankfully, Ozzy himself would later share the full clip.

Revisit the halftime show below and pick up Patient No. 9 here.