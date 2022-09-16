Paramore Announce Comeback Single

Paramore are set to return with their first new single in five years. Entitled “This Is Why,” it’s due out on September 28th.

“This Is Why” is likely the first preview of Paramore’s sixth album. Earlier this year, singer Hayley Williams confirmed that the band was in the studio working on their follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter and promised that it would put “more emphasis back on the guitar.”

The song’s releases comes ahead of Paramore’s upcoming US tour, which launches on October 2nd in Bakersfield and runs through the middle of November. In addition to a series of headlining shows, the band will also appear at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival, Austin City Limits, and Mexico’s Corona Capital. See the full tour itinerary below, and get tickets here.

Paramore 2022 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater #

10/04 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir #

10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater Omaha #

10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory #

10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ~

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco %

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

# = w/ Claud

* = w/ Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast, and Claud

~ = w/ Faux Real

% = w/ Elke

^ = w/ Ogi