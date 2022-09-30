Oasis’ Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs Says He’s Cancer-Free: “It’s All Gone”

Oasis co-founder and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs announced on Thursday (September 29th) that he’s now cancer-free.

Arthurs announced back in April that he had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but now, the 57-year-old musician says “it’s all gone” in a statement posted to social media.

“Update on my cancer”, Arthurs wrote. “I had a full scan 10 days ago, and it’s all clear, it’s gone. Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped me more than you know… Into recovery now and see you all soon x”

Advertisement

Related Video

Arthurs was slated to tour alongside his former bandmate Liam Gallagher this year, though he ultimately had to skip out in order to undergo treatment: “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x,” the singer wrote in support.

We’ll resist making a “Live Forever” joke. See Arthurs’ new post about being cancer-free below.

You can catch Bonehead and the rest of the Oasis crew in last year’s documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996. Earlier this year, Gallagher shared his third solo album C’MON YOU KNOW.