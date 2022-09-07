Menu
Peppa Pig Introduces Same-Sex Couple

Penny Polar Bear has two mummies, one who is a doctor and one who cooks spaghetti

Penny Polar Bear's mummies
Penny Polar Bear’s mummies (Entertainment One)
September 7, 2022 | 10:16am ET

    The creators of Peppa Pig have introduced a new family that’ll have many jumping with excitement in muddy puddles.

    The latest episode of the popular children’s series introduces Penny Polar Bear and her two mummies — marking the show’s first ever same-sex couple.

    “One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti,” Penny explains to Peppa in one scene (via The Mirror).

    The addition of Penny Polar Bear and her two mummies comes on the heels of a fan petition calling on the show to add same-sex parents. Though Peppa has emerged as an icon in the LGBTQ community, some fans were bothered by the lack of gay representation over the show’s 18 season, 250 episode run.

    Bert and Ernie
    “Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal,” the petition read. “This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance.” To date, nearly 25,000 people have signed on the petition.

    Last year, Sesame Street made its own history by introducing a gay couple for the first time in the show’s 51-year history. (Bert and Ernie don’t count.)

