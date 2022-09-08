Menu
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Meet Cute (Over and Over and Over) in Trailer for New Peacock Film: Watch

Streaming September 21st

Meet Cute (Peacock)
September 8, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    In the latest of a long line of “character lives the same day over and over again” media comes Meet Cute, a new Peacock rom-com starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco that just revealed its first trailer.

    A pastiche of projects like Groundhog’s Day, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Russian Doll, Meet Cute stars Cuoco as Sheila, a woman who, thanks to a time machine, keeps repeating the same night with Gary (Davidson). In the trailer, the two share clear chemistry upon first meeting, but Sheila quickly abuses her time traveling powers in order to shape Gary into the man of her dreams — because trying to change your romantic partner always ends well.

    Meet Cute was directed by Alex Lehmann and written by Noga Pnueli, who also serves as executive producer alongside Davidson and Cuoco. The film begins streaming on September 21st.

    “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” Lehmann said in a statement. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.” Watch the trailer for Meet Cute below.

    Davidson last appeared in the Gen Z horror satire Bodies Bodies Bodies, while he’s recently been cast alongside Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Sebastian Stan in Craig Gillespie’s upcoming GameStop film Dumb MoneyThe comedian has also scored Joe Pesci to star in his upcoming Peacock series BupkisAs for Cuoco, the Big Bang Theory star recently appeared in Season 2 of HBO series The Flight Attendant and Season 3 of HBO Max’s animated series Harley Quinn

