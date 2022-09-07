Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Phoenix Announce New Album Alpha Zulu, Share “Tonight” Featuring Ezra Koenig: Stream

Out November 4th

phoenix alpha zulu
Phoenix, photo by Shervin Lainez
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 7, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    “Alpha Zulu” isn’t just a song, it’s the name of Phoenix’s new album. The band will drop their long-awaited seventh LP on November 4th, and they’ve shared the news by also unveiling the new song “Tonight,” which features Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.

    Phoenix recorded Alpha Zulu in Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs, which sits in the Palais du Louvre during the pandemic. “We felt it would be a fantastic adventure to create something out of nothing in a museum,” guitarist-keyboardist Branco Brancowitz said. “And so with the pandemic, we could live exactly this scene, to be alone in an empty museum.”

    Guitarist Christian Mazzalai said he was intimidated by the museum, explaining that “I was a bit afraid, when there was too much beauty around us, that to create something could be a bit hard. But it was the opposite: we couldn’t stop producing music. In these first 10 days, we wrote almost all of the album.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Tonight” keeps up Phoenix’s newfound confidence in trying new things by being their first song to feature vocals from an artist outside the band. In the music video, directed by Oscar Boyson, the band and Koenig split their time between Tokyo and Paris. Watch the clip below.

    Pre-orders for Alpha Zulu are ongoing. Phoenix are in the midst of a tour that continues through November; grab tickets here.

    Alpha Zulu Artwork:

    phoenix alpha zulu artwork

    Alpha Zulu Tracklist:
    01. Alpha Zulu
    02. Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)
    03. The Only One
    04. After Midnight
    05. Winter Solstice
    06. Season 2
    07. Artefact
    08. All Eyes on Me
    09. My Elixir
    10. Identical

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rosalia motomami deluxe edition steram pop latin new music

Rosalía Releases Motomami+ with Eight New Tracks: Stream

September 9, 2022

blackstarkids beabadoobee cyberkiss 2 u

BLACKSTARKIDS and beabadoobee Send a "CYBERKISS 2 U*" on New Song: Stream

September 8, 2022

Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps, photo by Emma Delevante

Tyler Childers Announces Triple Album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, Shares "Angel Band": Stream

September 8, 2022

pj harvey b-sides demos rarities box set

PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Box Set, Shares Three Songs: Stream

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoenix Announce New Album Alpha Zulu, Share "Tonight" Featuring Ezra Koenig: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter