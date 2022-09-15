Phoenix Perform “Tonight” with Ezra Koenig on Colbert: Watch

Phoenix appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, September 14th, to perform “Tonight,” their new song featuring Ezra Koenig.

The Vampire Weekend vocalist joined his fellow indie rock icons by dialing in from what appeared to be a Tokyo taxi. This felt a little odd; Koenig was chilling in the back of the cab and seemingly lip synching, while Phoenix’s Thomas Mars gave a high energy performance all across the Late Show stage. But ‘odd’ can still be a lot of fun, as you can see in the performance below.

We named “Tonight” Song of the Week when it dropped earlier this month. The track appears on Phoenix’s upcoming album Alpha Zulu, which is out November 4th (pre-orders are ongoing). So far, the band has also shared the album’s title track.

Phoenix is currently on tour in North America, and in November, they’ll head over to Europe for a few shows. Grab tickets to their upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.