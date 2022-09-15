Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Phoenix Perform “Tonight” with Ezra Koenig on Colbert: Watch

From the upcoming album Alpha Zulu

phoenix ezra koenig tonight late show stephen colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
September 15, 2022 | 10:10am ET

    Phoenix appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, September 14th, to perform “Tonight,” their new song featuring Ezra Koenig.

    The Vampire Weekend vocalist joined his fellow indie rock icons by dialing in from what appeared to be a Tokyo taxi. This felt a little odd; Koenig was chilling in the back of the cab and seemingly lip synching, while Phoenix’s Thomas Mars gave a high energy performance all across the Late Show stage. But ‘odd’ can still be a lot of fun, as you can see in the performance  below.

    We named “Tonight” Song of the Week when it dropped earlier this month. The track appears on Phoenix’s upcoming album Alpha Zuluwhich is out November 4th (pre-orders are ongoing). So far, the band has also shared the album’s title track.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Phoenix is currently on tour in North America, and in November, they’ll head over to Europe for a few shows. Grab tickets to their upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

st vincent down colbert late show stephen watch stream

St. Vincent Performs "Down" on Colbert: Watch

September 14, 2022

Soccer Mommy Rocks Out to "Shotgun" and "Feel It All the Time" on Kimmel: Watch

August 24, 2022

SEVENTEEN Jimmy Kimmel Live HOT

SEVENTEEN Nail Fiery Performance of "HOT" on Kimmel: Watch

August 19, 2022

Father John Misty Stuns with Performance of "Buddy’s Rendezvous" on Kimmel: Watch

August 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoenix Perform "Tonight" with Ezra Koenig on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter